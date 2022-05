Weights from Tijuana Antonio Lozada 141 vs. Eduard Leonel Rodriguez 141.5

Justin Mayweather 165 vs. Luis Acevedo Sosa 166

Marilyn Badillo 106.6 vs. Cindy Serrano 106.8

Victor Sandoval 114.5 vs. Francisco Gomez Sanchez 114

Jorge Luis Garcia 154 vs. Luis Guerrero Ochoa 153.5

Jesus Resendiz 142 vs. Alberto Artiga 142

Brian Landeros 154.5 vs. Jesus Villa Miranda Venue: Grupo Caliente in Tijuana, MX

Promoter: Triller Fight Club

TV: FITE ($9.99 PPV) Harry Garside in action Wednesday Borough Boxing Results

