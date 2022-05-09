May 9, 2022
Borough Boxing Results

Starboxing
Photo: Star Boxing/Sal Acquista

Professional boxing officially made its debut at Carnesecca Arena at St. John’s University Saturday night at “Borough Boxing.”

The main event saw welterweight Paulo Galdino (12-5, 8 KOs) win an eight round split decision over local hero Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (20-4-1, 7 KOs). Gonzalez dropped Galdino in the first round, but after eight back and forth rounds, it was Galdino prevailing. Scores were 76-75 Gonzalez, 77-74 Galdino, 76-75 Galdino.

Female super bantamweight Maureen “The Real Million Dollar Baby” Shea (30-2-1, 13 KOs) returned with an eight round unanimous decision over Calista “Cali” Silgado (19-14-1 13KO’s). Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 77-75.

Other Results:
Afunwa King W4 Kamron Humphrey (light heavyweight)
Mat “The Future” Castro W4 Angelo Thompson (Super Welterweight)
Emmanuel Etienne WDQ4 Tunde Fatiregun (cruiserweight)

 

