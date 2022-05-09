Upon being notified of the WBC´s mandated rematch of Saturday´s disputed decision win of former world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (15-1, 14 KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, over previously unbeaten Yamil Alberto Peralta (13-1, 6 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Team Rozicki responded with the following:

“First of all I want to thank the WBC for the opportunity and I fully respect their decision of an ordered rematch. I expected this fight to be a very tough fight as both fighters wanted this victory to advance into serious world title contention. My opinion is that the fight was indeed close and the judges who scored the fight 95-94 I feel was accurate scoring arguably for either fighter. Peralta boxed extremely well but Ryan had success pressing the action. I am confident that Ryan can duplicate a victory in a rematch.” said Rozicki’s promoter Dan Otter of Three Lions Promotions.