By Ron Jackson

Prince Dlomo from Mzimhlophe in Soweto retained the South African junior welterweight title on a 12 round unanimous points decision against Xolani Mcotheli from the Eastern Cape on Sunday afternoon at the Booysens Boxing Club in Johannesburg.

The scores were Simo Mokadi 117-111, Jaap van Niewenhuizen 117-111 and Phumeza Zinakile 116-113.

In the first two rounds both fighters came out leading with the left jab as they worked for openings with very little in it. Mcotheli possibly did enough to shade the third round.

However, through rounds four, five and six the stronger Dlomo began to score with shots to the body as he pressed forward but was a bit wild on occasions missing with big swinging right hands.

The champion who was making the second defence of his title was warned by the referee Tony Nyangiwe who had easy afternoons work, for pushing during round six.

In the seventh round Mcotheli made Dlomo miss on occasions as he moved inside and possibly did enough to take the round.

Early in round eight Dlomo, 32, staggered the challenger with a left to the head

In the ninth round both fighters threw a lot of punches and Mcotheli was able to take a breather when the referee ordered his corner to cut of the loose tape on his gloves.

Rounds ten and eleven were untidy at times as the 32-year-old champion finished strongly in the last round to retain his title

Dlomo improved his record to 15-11-1, 5 KOs, and Mcotheli’s record dropped to 19-7, 12 KOs.

On the undercard Siphosethu Mvula W pts 8 against Prince Ndlovu.