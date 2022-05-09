May 9, 2022
Harry Garside in action Wednesday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Tokyo 2021 lightweight Olympic bronze medalist Harry Garside (2-0, 1 KO) returns to the ring on Wednesday at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, when he defends his Australian 135 pound championship against Layton McFerran (5-1, 2 KOs) televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports Pay Per View.

Rugby League football legend and Australian heavyweight contender Paul Gallen (12-1-1, 7 KOs) will also be in action against dangerous opponent Kris Terzievski (10-1-1, 8 KOs) with the vacant Australian heavyweight title up for grabs.

“I’m pretty much exactly where I planned to be [after the Olympics],” Garside told Wide World of Sports. “I definitely want to be world-ranked in the next 18 months. So that’s the plan now – stay injury-free, keep winning, keep looking good and hopefully fight for world titles soon.”

