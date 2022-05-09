Mayweather, Charlo-Castano II, Kovalev, Zurdo, Yoka…this week is absolutely loaded, LOADED, with boxing action.

MONDAY

The action kicks off with a new Monday PPV boxing series on FITE. On the debut card, lightweights Antonio Lozado (40-5-1 34 KOs) and Eduard Leonel (9-2-1, 4 KOs) collide from Grupo Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico. Lozado is best known for his upset knockout victory over then-undefeated Felix Verdejo in March 2018. Also seeing action in a four-rounder is junior middleweight Justin Mayweather (6-0, 5 KOs), son of Jeff Mayweather and nephew of Floyd Mayweather.

THURSDAY

Former world champion and KO artist Angel “Tito” Acosta (22-3, 21 KOs) takes on Janel Rivera (18-8-3, 11 KOs) on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio California.

UFC Fightpass delivers a Hollywood Fight Night show headlined by 2-0 super welterweight Callum Walsh at the Quiet Cannon located at the Montebello Country Club, Montebello, California. Walsh has two first round KOs.

DAZN will air an interesting super middleweight clash between unbeaten Daniele Scardina (20-0, 16 KOs) and former world champion Giovanni De Carolis (30-10-1, 14 KOs) from the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy.

FRIDAY

Fightzone returns with WBA female super welterweight champion Hannah Rankin (11-5, 2 KOs) against Alejandra Ayala (11-5, 8 KOs) from the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

SATURDAY

Keep your remote nearby because there are three major cards running simultaneously. All three cards take place in Southern California within a 50 miles radius!

Showtime presents the rematch between Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) and Brian Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) for the undisputed super welterweight title from the “War Grounds,” also known as Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Welterweight phenom Boots Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs) meets unbeaten Custio Clayton (19-0-1, 12 KOs) in the co-feature.

DAZN counters with unbeaten light heavyweight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) against former WBA interim champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The co-feature is lightweight William “El Camaron” Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) against former world champion Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs).

FITE makes it a three-way conundrum with the cruiserweight debut of former world champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) against unbeaten Tervel Pulev (16-0, 13 KOs), plus former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) against Jerry Forrest (26-4-2, 20 KOs).

Earlier in the day on PPV, ring legend Floyd Mayweather continues his exhibition tour against former sparring partner Don Moore 59-stories high on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, UAE. There are some real bouts on the undercard including former world champion Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs) against Hany Atiyo (17-5, 12 KOs).

ESPN+ also jumps into the fray with the heavyweight grudge match between Tony Yoka (11-0, 9 KOs) and Martin Bakole (17-1, 13 KOs) from Paris, France. After COVID restrictions forced a postponement of their fight earlier this year, Yoka had a chance to take an IBF eliminator, however, Bakole wouldn’t let him out of the contract. Yoka says now this bout is personal.