The lightweight showdown between former world champions Mickey Bey (23-3-1, 11 KOs) and Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) will now take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The 10-round bout will still happen on May 21 and air live on a $34.99 PPV available at FarmervsBeyPPV.com.

“Due to COVID restrictions, we had to move our fight from Ghana Africa to Dubai,” said Bey. “We still have a fantastic card in place with a lot of United States fighters that have just been added. Tevin and I plan to put on a great show and the winner is right back in the mix to fight for a world title. Dubai has been having a lot of big boxing events lately. Floyd Mayweather is fighting in Dubai the weekend before my fight, which gives you an indication on how big boxing is going to be in that region.”