May 9, 2022
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • LOL!!! What are those boats Tyson has on his feet??? I’ve never seen shoes that big!

    Reply

  • I agree with Tyson but also think that Bivol’s power played a factor as well. Bivol had a very nice one-two for Canelo. Jab and right hand kept catching Canelo all night long.

    Reply

    • Yes, Bivol’s jab and measuring distance were also keys to his victory. In addition, Bivol’s defense was excellent.

      Reply

  • Yep. Canelo instead put his hands down and tried slipping punches while going straight back into the ropes with no punches thrown back. This would be a disastrous plan by anyone in any fight. Canelo gave the fight away. Maybe he didn’t have the energy, but regardless, it would have been more effective had he just maintained a solid jab and moved laterally with his hands up. The moment he started trying to just slip punches with his back against the ropes (and not once using it like as a rope a dope or a spring trap) was the moment the fight went to Bivol. Credit to Bivol too who didn’t try and get reckless or over zealous. Bivol didn’t dominate but he won the boxing match.

    Reply

    • Good analysis. I think Canelo’s face (looked flat affect) and body language in the last half of the fight spoke volumes. Canelo was frustrated realizing his arsenal of punches and game plan was not going his way. In fact, Canelo was gassing out throwing punches in the last few rounds in desperation.

      Reply

      • I have often said that Canelo rarely jabs. Finally someone showed the discipline to make him pay for that. Not certain if a jab would have won him the fight but he definitely should have used it.

        Reply

  • Before approaching a major fight at 175, maybe Canelo should have scheduled 2 stay busy fights to physically settle at 175; but it appears Canelo’s confidence (or even arrogance) lead him too far. Well, it probably would not have mattered anyhow because Bivol’s offensive range, defensive style and size will always cause major issues for Canelo – whether physically settled at 175 or not. I hope Canelo skips a rematch for a return to 168.

    Now, if Canelo returns to 168, I wonder if Canelo should schedule one (1) stay busy fight to physically resettle at 168, before dealing with Benavidez or GGG?

    Reply
    • >