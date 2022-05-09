Ring legend Manny Pacquiao’s run for the presidency of the Philippines has reached its climax. Polls are closed and Pacman is awaiting results as ballots are being tallied.
Early indications are that Filipino voters will elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of the former dictator, by a landslide, thus putting the Marcos family back in power. Marcos’ running mate is Sara Duterte, daughter of current President Rodrigo Duterte.
It appears based on the current votes; Marcos is poised to win. Sorry, Pac, maybe next time.
Well it looks like Pacquaio is going to need money to pay off his campaign debt.
Any bets on him coming out of retirement to fight? The smart money is sign back on to PBC. There’s a chance the WBA makes Stanonsis Spence’s mandatory.
If so then the Crawford belt would available.
Pacquiao vs Khan as a tune-up.
marcos offers no security he is weak when it comes to security, there will be more foreign kidnapping more bombings more killings the abu sayaff will rise to power the police will not do there jobs, the phillippine arm forces will get lazy all doors of criminal activity are opened it will get so bad not even the chinese would want to invest in it , you have been warned i repeat you have been warned. i repeat again you have been warned, you think BBM is the one in control think again its his mother Imelda Marcos who will be advising his SON!! If you are a foreigner living in the phillippines im advising you to get out you are no longer safe!! I am native of these islands filipinos are not!!
If Pacquiao losses, he might ask for a rematch