Ring legend Manny Pacquiao’s run for the presidency of the Philippines has reached its climax. Polls are closed and Pacman is awaiting results as ballots are being tallied.

Early indications are that Filipino voters will elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of the former dictator, by a landslide, thus putting the Marcos family back in power. Marcos’ running mate is Sara Duterte, daughter of current President Rodrigo Duterte.