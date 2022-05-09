I love Frank Warren… Frank is a great promoter, but more importantly, Frank, like me, believes that our word and integrity is our bond. that our word and integrity are more important (to our manhood) than a contract. That is why, Frank safely took the liberty of pre-announcing BT Sports TV’s broadcasting of the WBA world heavyweight championship title fight, Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois without a signed contract, without fear or apprehension.
I am deeply honored and very proud to have worked together with Frank over the years and to have worked together on some of the great promotions… history-making promotions. Then, to be his friend who has helped him, with love, tolerance, and veracity. And then, watched him grow and develop into a great promoter of the people, who keeps his word.
Don King
Is this the same Don King who sued Ol’ Fish Eyes for a breach of contract and won £8 million, and then sent his lawyers in to get the final £200k when Frankie wouldn’t pay?
Who is Fish Eyes?
Frank Warren.
Don King is a genetic freak I’ve never seen anyone 90 years old have so much f*cking stamina & positive attitude with booming voice like he’s got. Doesn’t physically look like an old man either, it’s crazy!
Yeah, I agree. Don doesn’t look 90. It’s amazing how these dictator like people live long and healthy lives. Fidel Castro, Ayatollah Khamenei and Robert Mugabe just to name a few.
Just remember in Mugabe’s case, he did not use the healthcare system in Zimbabwe which ZANU PF destroyed. That system was not good enough for him and he flew to developed countries – who he routinely criticized – for his medical treatment. The same hypocrisy is practiced today by South Africa’s current dictators the ANC, and more recently the Deputy President who prefers Russia when he needs medical treatment.
Don King wrote this: …our word and integrity is our bond. This is a man who routinely used the ‘race card’ to attract Black fighters and then promptly ripped them off. This is also the man who said ‘You quick like a dog’ to a stricken Gerald McClellan at the hospital after the Benn fight.