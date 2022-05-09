I love Frank Warren… Frank is a great promoter, but more importantly, Frank, like me, believes that our word and integrity is our bond. that our word and integrity are more important (to our manhood) than a contract. That is why, Frank safely took the liberty of pre-announcing BT Sports TV’s broadcasting of the WBA world heavyweight championship title fight, Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois without a signed contract, without fear or apprehension.

I am deeply honored and very proud to have worked together with Frank over the years and to have worked together on some of the great promotions… history-making promotions. Then, to be his friend who has helped him, with love, tolerance, and veracity. And then, watched him grow and develop into a great promoter of the people, who keeps his word.

Don King