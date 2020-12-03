December 2, 2020
Boxing News

Weights from the Wild Card Gym

Smadamsduversonneweighin Hoganphotos3
Photo: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/Ring City USA

Brandon Adams 156 vs. Sonny Duversonne 156
Brian Ceballo 146.8 vs. Larry Gomez 145.8

Venue: Wild Card Boxing Club, Hollywood, California
Promoter: Ring City USA
TV: NBCSN

Brandon Adams: “I want to prove my existence. This is the way I walk. This is my ‘Why’. To perform at the best of my ability.”

Sonny Duversonne: “Thinking about what I went through, I see boxing as my motivation. I am very grateful despite what I went through in my life… My past is my motivation – like boxing, I keep learning a lot from it.”

Dickens and Bolotniks win Golden Contracts

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>