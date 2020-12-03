

Brandon Adams 156 vs. Sonny Duversonne 156

Brian Ceballo 146.8 vs. Larry Gomez 145.8

Venue: Wild Card Boxing Club, Hollywood, California

Promoter: Ring City USA

TV: NBCSN

Brandon Adams: “I want to prove my existence. This is the way I walk. This is my ‘Why’. To perform at the best of my ability.”

Sonny Duversonne: “Thinking about what I went through, I see boxing as my motivation. I am very grateful despite what I went through in my life… My past is my motivation – like boxing, I keep learning a lot from it.”