Brandon Adams 156 vs. Sonny Duversonne 156
Brian Ceballo 146.8 vs. Larry Gomez 145.8
Venue: Wild Card Boxing Club, Hollywood, California
Promoter: Ring City USA
TV: NBCSN
Brandon Adams: “I want to prove my existence. This is the way I walk. This is my ‘Why’. To perform at the best of my ability.”
Sonny Duversonne: “Thinking about what I went through, I see boxing as my motivation. I am very grateful despite what I went through in my life… My past is my motivation – like boxing, I keep learning a lot from it.”