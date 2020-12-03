The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones PPV reportedly did 1.2-1.5 million buys, the largest buy rate in several years. It’s thought that Tyson brought in most of it, but popular YouTuber Jake Paul may have attracted a significant number also.
—–
Rapper Snoop Dogg and Triller are planning something new called “The Fight Club” Boxing League. Five to eight shows next year with the same boxing/music format as Tyson-Jones. This series will be separate from Tyson’s Legends Only League.
—–
Three-division female world champion Claressa Shields has signed on with MMA outfit Professional Fighters League (PFL). She plans to make her MMA debut in 2021 with a series of special attraction fights, then compete in the 2022 PFL Season.
Boxing Buzz
The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones PPV reportedly did 1.2-1.5 million buys, the largest buy rate in several years. It’s thought that Tyson brought in most of it, but popular YouTuber Jake Paul may have attracted a significant number also.
Snoop Doog was embarrassing to listen to, the guy is absolute moron!! People really want to listen to him commentate a fight!? It’s a complete circus show. The rapping in between bouts was not appealing at all, it was absolute garbage “music”. We we’re all laughing at it. But I guess that trash is what’s popular these days. Triller can try to sell fights, I certainly won’t be watching.
The one guy who I can’t remember his name reminded me of a black Napoleon Dynamite.
Seems like we’re in a world where shows like Big Brother and YouTubers produce the next big thing…. Man, I need to find another planet.