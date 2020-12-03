December 3, 2020
Glowacki out with COVID

Update: Michał Cieślak will NOT replace Krzysztof Głowacki against Lawrence Okolie.

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Trainer Fiodor Łapin has tested positive for COVID-19. Łapin works with both Kamil Szeremeta (fights GGG on December 18) and Krzysztof Głowacki who has also tested positive for COVID and his in a WBO title fight vs. Lawrence Okolie (December 12 on the Joshua-Pulev card) is canceled.

Highly rated cruiserweight Michał Cieślak (19-1, 13 KOs), former WBC title challenger, has received an offer to replace Głowacki vs. Okolie on December 12. Cieślak is already scheduled to fight Taylor Mabika THIS SATURDAY in Warszawa, Poland.

