Update: Michał Cieślak will NOT replace Krzysztof Głowacki against Lawrence Okolie.
By Przemek Garczarczyk
Trainer Fiodor Łapin has tested positive for COVID-19. Łapin works with both Kamil Szeremeta (fights GGG on December 18) and Krzysztof Głowacki who has also tested positive for COVID and his in a WBO title fight vs. Lawrence Okolie (December 12 on the Joshua-Pulev card) is canceled.
Highly rated cruiserweight Michał Cieślak (19-1, 13 KOs), former WBC title challenger, has received an offer to replace Głowacki vs. Okolie on December 12. Cieślak is already scheduled to fight Taylor Mabika THIS SATURDAY in Warszawa, Poland.
