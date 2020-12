Saunders, Murray make weight

Billy Joe Saunders 167.3 vs. Martin Murray 167.4

(WBO super middleweight world title) James Tennyson 135 vs. Josh O’Reilly 134.3

(WBA lightweight world title eliminator) Zach Parker 167 vs. Cesar Nunez 167.75

Shannon Courtenay 118 vs. Dorota Norek 116

Lerrone Richards 172 vs. Timo Laine 171.75 Venue: SSE Arena, London

Promoter: Matchroom

Venue: SSE Arena, London

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

