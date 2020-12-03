December 3, 2020
Boxing News

Pacquiao named head of political party

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Multi-tasking WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has been elected head of the Philippine ruling party FDP-Laban. The 41-year-old Pacman has been a senator since 2016. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is also in the FDP-Laban party. Pacquiao is expected to run for president of the Philippines in 2022. Pacquiao is expected to face Conor McGregor in 2021.

Yarde, Arthur ready for Saturday showdown
Saunders, Murray make weight

  • Manny Pacquiao President? That would be amazing! I hope he focuses more on his political career rather than risk getting hurt against opponents. But there is no way in the world Manny loses to a slow telegraph puncher like McGregor? Is that fight actually happening?

