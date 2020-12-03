By Gabriel F. Cordero
Multi-tasking WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has been elected head of the Philippine ruling party FDP-Laban. The 41-year-old Pacman has been a senator since 2016. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is also in the FDP-Laban party. Pacquiao is expected to run for president of the Philippines in 2022. Pacquiao is expected to face Conor McGregor in 2021.
Manny Pacquiao President? That would be amazing! I hope he focuses more on his political career rather than risk getting hurt against opponents. But there is no way in the world Manny loses to a slow telegraph puncher like McGregor? Is that fight actually happening?
Manny would win any vote in the Philippines. Its a lock for Paq whatever he wants to do.