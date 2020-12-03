Pacquiao named head of political party By Gabriel F. Cordero Multi-tasking WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has been elected head of the Philippine ruling party FDP-Laban. The 41-year-old Pacman has been a senator since 2016. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is also in the FDP-Laban party. Pacquiao is expected to run for president of the Philippines in 2022. Pacquiao is expected to face Conor McGregor in 2021. Yarde, Arthur ready for Saturday showdown Saunders, Murray make weight

