December 2, 2020
Boxing News

Dickens and Bolotniks win Golden Contracts

Two MTK Global Golden Contract winners were crowned on Wednesday night at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England.

In the featherweight final, former world title challenger Jazza Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Ryan Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) by scores of 98-93, 97-94, 96-94.

In the light heavyweight final, light heavyweight Ricards Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs) stopped 2016 Olympian Serge Michel (11-2, 8 KOs) in round ten. Bolotniks battered Michel to the canvas with seconds left in the fight and Michel’s corner threw in the towel.

Dickens and Bolotniks will each get a two-year, five-fight “golden contract” with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed.

>