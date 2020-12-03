Two MTK Global Golden Contract winners were crowned on Wednesday night at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England.

In the featherweight final, former world title challenger Jazza Dickens (30-3, 11 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Ryan Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) by scores of 98-93, 97-94, 96-94.

In the light heavyweight final, light heavyweight Ricards Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs) stopped 2016 Olympian Serge Michel (11-2, 8 KOs) in round ten. Bolotniks battered Michel to the canvas with seconds left in the fight and Michel’s corner threw in the towel.

Dickens and Bolotniks will each get a two-year, five-fight “golden contract” with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed.