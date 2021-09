Weights from the Dominican Republic By Robert Coster Angel Cruz 150 vs. Juan Carlos Prada 147

Frency Fortunato 130 L vs. Christian Avila 126

Ismael Villarreal 155 vs. Tomas Mendez 157

Leonel De Los Santos 135 vs. Jonathan Mariano 141

Plus 8 more fights Venue: Carlos Teo Cruz Coliseum Santo Domingo

Promoter: Shuan Boxing Promotion See it: Full Deontay Wilder Teleconference Wilder: I want payback in blood

