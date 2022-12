Weights from Shawinigan, Quebec Arslanbek Makhmudov 265.4 vs. Michael Wallisch 234.4

(NABF/NABA heavyweight titles) Mary Spencer 152.8 vs. Femke Hermans 152.8

Steven Butler 159.6 vs. Joshua Conley 159.6

Thomas Chabot 126.8 vs. Jonathan Carrillo Baranda 127.2

Alexandre Gaumont 159.6 vs. Pablo Polanco Fernandez 156.4

Luis Santana 134.6 vs. Jonathan Uribe Hernandez 134.4

Leila Beaudoin 130.4 vs. Valgerdur Gudstensdottir 130.8 Venue: Centre Gervais Auto, Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: EOTTM

Weights from Santo Domingo

