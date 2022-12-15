By Robert Coster
Ernesbedi Begue 168 vs. Lucas De Abreu 167
(WBA super middleweight Fedecaribe title)
Rene Santiago 107 vs. Geraldo Zapata 107.5
(WBO Latino light flyweight title )
Gilberto Lenin Castillo 184 vs. Alex Theran 185
Brainer Vasquez 130 vs. Delvyn Hernandez 130
Sanderson Diaz 178 vs. Reinaldo Gonzalez 130.5
Victor Santillan 124 vs. Ramson Robles 124
Plus 3 more fights
Venue: Pabellon de Esgrima, Centro Olimpico, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Promoter: Shuan Boxing Promotion and Domini Boxing