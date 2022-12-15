Weights from Santo Domingo By Robert Coster Ernesbedi Begue 168 vs. Lucas De Abreu 167

(WBA super middleweight Fedecaribe title) Rene Santiago 107 vs. Geraldo Zapata 107.5

(WBO Latino light flyweight title ) Gilberto Lenin Castillo 184 vs. Alex Theran 185

Brainer Vasquez 130 vs. Delvyn Hernandez 130

Sanderson Diaz 178 vs. Reinaldo Gonzalez 130.5

Victor Santillan 124 vs. Ramson Robles 124

Plus 3 more fights Venue: Pabellon de Esgrima, Centro Olimpico, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Venue: Pabellon de Esgrima, Centro Olimpico, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Promoter: Shuan Boxing Promotion and Domini Boxing

