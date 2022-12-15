December 15, 2022
Weights from Santo Domingo

By Robert Coster

Ernesbedi Begue 168 vs. Lucas De Abreu 167
(WBA super middleweight Fedecaribe title)

Rene Santiago 107 vs. Geraldo Zapata 107.5
(WBO Latino light flyweight title )

Gilberto Lenin Castillo 184 vs. Alex Theran 185
Brainer Vasquez 130 vs. Delvyn Hernandez 130
Sanderson Diaz 178 vs. Reinaldo Gonzalez 130.5
Victor Santillan 124 vs. Ramson Robles 124
Plus 3 more fights

Venue: Pabellon de Esgrima, Centro Olimpico, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Promoter: Shuan Boxing Promotion and Domini Boxing

