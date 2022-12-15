December 15, 2022
Boxing News

ESPN+ adds two fight cards this weekend

Two international fight cards will stream live and exclusively this weekend in the U.S. on ESPN+.

The fight action starts Friday, as undefeated heavyweight wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov defends his NABF and NABA straps against Germany’s Michael Wallisch in the 10-round main event from Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.

The ESPN+ fight marathon continues Saturday from Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France, as super middleweight knockout artist Christian Mbilli steps up against American veteran Vaughn Alexander in a 10-rounder.

