Two international fight cards will stream live and exclusively this weekend in the U.S. on ESPN+.

The fight action starts Friday, as undefeated heavyweight wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov defends his NABF and NABA straps against Germany’s Michael Wallisch in the 10-round main event from Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.

The ESPN+ fight marathon continues Saturday from Parc des Expositions in Nantes, France, as super middleweight knockout artist Christian Mbilli steps up against American veteran Vaughn Alexander in a 10-rounder.