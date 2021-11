Weights from Philadelphia Mark Dawson Jr. 145.8 vs. Paul Kroll 150

Isaiah Johnson 139.5 vs. Anthony Young 141.5

Rashan Adams 130 vs. Deo Kizito 132

Derek Starling 269.5 vs. Darryl Clark 241.5

LaQuan Evans 156.5 vs. Eliezer Olmeda 155.5

Temirlan Raimkulov 159 vs. Kareem Gladney 162.5 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

1st Bell: 7 pm ET

Stream: BXNGTV,com

