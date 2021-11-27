Makabu-Mchunu collide; winner gets Alvarez

The world’s greatest boxing promoter, Don King, will return to his home state of Ohio on January 29, as he presents a world championship fight pitting WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu (28-2 with 25 KOs) and the number one challenger, WBC silver champion Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs) at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio.

In addition to Makabus-Mchunu, a special 10-round heavyweight sensational attraction will pit undefeated Jonathan Guidry (18-0-2, 10 KOs) against Alonzo Butler (34-3-2, 25 KOs).

King, who represents Makabu, came to an agreement with Mchunu’s representatives on the 12-round world championship fight, and the winner will advance to fight Mexico’s great champion Canelo Alvarez in the month of May. Alvarez will be ringside to see who his next opponent will be.

“This is going to be one action-packed WBC world championship fight with a very big fight on the horizon for the winner,” said King. “They are both warriors and this war for the recognition of the homeless will start the new year in grand style, recognizing the homeless, and helping others.”