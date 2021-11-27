WBA female featherweight champion Erika Cruz (14-1, 3 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Melissa Esquivel (12-2-1, 4 KOs) to retain her world title on Friday night at the International Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. Scores were 97-93 Esquivel, 97-93, 98-92 Cruz..

NABO lightweight titleholder Angel Fierro (19-1, 15 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Cristian Bielma (18-4-1, 7 KOs). The free-swinging Fierro cracked Biela with a massive overhand right in round four. Bielma turned his back and the bout was immediately stopped. Time was 2:08. WBO #8 Fierro is trained by Erik Morales.

In a clash of unbeaten super middleweights, Aaron Silva (9-0, 6 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Raul Salomon (8-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-73, 78-74. Silva scored a knockdown in round three.

Super lightweight Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (24-2-1, KOs) stopped Juan Jimenez (30-20-3, 20 KOs) at 1:59 of the first round.