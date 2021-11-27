November 26, 2021
Boxing Results

Cruz retains WBA title, Fiero gets TKO

WBA female featherweight champion Erika Cruz (14-1, 3 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Melissa Esquivel (12-2-1, 4 KOs) to retain her world title on Friday night at the International Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. Scores were 97-93 Esquivel, 97-93, 98-92 Cruz..

NABO lightweight titleholder Angel Fierro (19-1, 15 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Cristian Bielma (18-4-1, 7 KOs). The free-swinging Fierro cracked Biela with a massive overhand right in round four. Bielma turned his back and the bout was immediately stopped. Time was 2:08. WBO #8 Fierro is trained by Erik Morales.

In a clash of unbeaten super middleweights, Aaron Silva (9-0, 6 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Raul Salomon (8-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-73, 78-74. Silva scored a knockdown in round three.

Super lightweight Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (24-2-1, KOs) stopped Juan Jimenez (30-20-3, 20 KOs) at 1:59 of the first round.

Weights from Philadelphia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>