November 27, 2021
Boxing Results

Matsunaga halts Yada in six

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Japanese 154-pound champ Hironobu Matsunaga (20-1, 13 KOs), 155.25, engaged in a non-title go with former welter ruler Ryota Yada (20-8, 17 KOs), 152.25, and lopsidedly battered him en route to a well-received stoppage at 2:49 of the sixth round in a scheduled eight on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Matsunaga, a stout-built southpaw bulldozer, kept whipping the ex-champ from the outset, weakened him in every round and finally accelerated his attack to prompt the referee’s intervention. The victor Matsunaga said he would renounced his national belt, while the loser Yada announced to call it quits.

Promoter: Yokohama Hikari Promotions.

Attendance: 605 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

