Weights from Philadelphia Dylan Price 117.6 vs. Elias Joaquino 118.6

Donald Smith 129.5 vs. Braulio Avila 134.2

Isiah Johnson 138.6 vs. David Loureiro 138.8

Naheem Parker 135.6 vs. Matt Apolinaris 134.1

Boimah Karmo 148.2 vs. Rahiem Cooke 152.2 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: Price Promotions

1st Bell: 6:30 PM ET

Stream: BXNGTV.com Weights from Toledo, Ohio Triller Weights from Atlanta

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.