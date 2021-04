Triller Weights from Atlanta Jake Paul 191.5 vs. Ben Askren 191

Regis Prograis 143 vs. Ivan Redkach 142

Steve Cunningham 206 vs. Frank Mir 276

Joe Fournier 187 vs. Reykon 178.5 Junior Younan 171.5 vs. Jeysen Minda 171.5

Quinton Randall 149 vs. William Jackson 144 Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Promoter: Triller

TV: PPV FOX Weights from Los Angeles

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.