Weights from Ontario, California George Acosta 129 vs Isaac Avelar 129.2

Richard Brewart Jr. 159.4 vs Ramon Ayala 159.9

Japhethlee Llamido 126.8 vs Dihul Olguin 126.5

Leo Sanchez 131.8 vs. Erick Espinoza 131.7

Stephanie Chavez 114.5 vs. Esli Cervantes 113.7 Venue: Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

Weights from Mexico Figueroa preparing for 'the best' Broner

