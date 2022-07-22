Super lightweight Omar “Panterita” Figueroa previewed his showdown with four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner during a virtual media event this week. They headline live on Showtime on August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Omar Figueroa Jr. “I’m excited that this fight is finally happening. I’ve been looking forward to the challenge. I know that Broner has a lot left in the tank and I know that he’s a world caliber fighter regardless of whatever is going on outside of boxing for him. We’re preparing like never before…we’re getting ready for the best Adrien Broner. Whether that’s one that throws 10 punches a round or 50 punches a round, we’re focused on our craft and what we have to do to win the fight. That’s all we have in mind right now…if he’s going for the stoppage, then I’ll meet him in the middle of the ring. That’s it. We’ll see.”