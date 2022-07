Weights from Panama By Héctor Villarreal Luis Rodriguez 168 vs Michi Muñoz Zavala 171

Giodanny Jimenez 169.5 vs Robinson Aragon 168.25

Jack Hemmings 120 vs Jonathan Carmona 122

Pedro Alarcon 110.5 vs Henry Arrieta 110

Hernan Alarcon 118.5 vs Alexander Armuelles 122 Venue: Centro de Combates, Ciudad Deportiva, Panama City, Panama

Promoter: Rouss Laguna – Laguna Premium Boxing

Matchmaker: Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno

Friday, July 22nd 2022 Figueroa preparing for 'the best' Broner Gonzalez-Dogboe Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.