July 21, 2022
Gonzalez-Dogboe Final Press Conference

Joet Gonzalez Vs Isaac Dogboe Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Two-time title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) and former junior featherweight world champion Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their WBC title eliminator on ESPN+ Saturday night at the Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota. Gonzalez will also be defending his WBO International strap

Joet Gonzalez: “This fight has a little bit of everything. There’s motivation. There’s a little more pressure because the opportunity is there for a third world title shot. But I got to get the job done. I’ve got to get past Isaac Dogboe first and then go from there.”

Isaac Dogboe: “One thing I believe is that without risk there is no reward. I love the challenge. I’m always willing to go in there with whoever is in front of me. I’m really looking forward to this fight. I know that Joet is going to bring it. I’m really looking forward to what he’s going to bring.”

>