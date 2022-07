Weights from Mexico Sergio Mendoza vs. Francisco Gomez 121.2

(WBC Fecarbox flyweight title) Jesus Ramirez Rubio 121.1 vs. Anthony Jimenez 120.6

Marco Cota Moreno 136.7 vs. Brandon Garcia Orozco 135.8

Bryan Zamarripa 136.7 vs. Jesus Arevalo 138.9

Yadira Bustillos 109.1 vs. Barbara Martinez Munoz 111.9 Venue: Sonora Arena in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico

Promoter: World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) and De La O Promotions

Adrien Broner Virtual Press Conference Weights from Ontario, California

