Middleweight Steve Rolls (22-2, 12 KOs) outpointed previously unbeaten Shady Gamhour (13-0, 9 KOs) on Thursday night at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Rolls, best known for his fights against GGG and Edgar Berlanga, won by scores of 97-93, 97-93, 96-94 and obtained the vacant IBF North American belt.
