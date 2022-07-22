By Karl Freitag

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner patiently answered reporter’s questions during Thursday’s virtual press conference to promote his August 20 Showtime clash against Omar Figueroa. After his meltdown earlier in the week, AB was on his good behavior this time.

“I’m gonna go in there and do what I gotta do to get the victory,” he said. “If I gotta bang to get the victory I’m gonna bang. If I got to be a sniper, I’m gonna sit back and be a sniper, but I’ll tell you one thing. I’ll be ready for whatever Omar Figueroa brings to the table.”

On fighting in the 140lb division for the first time since 2017, Broner stated “Anything in boxing is not easy. More mentally it’s tough, but I’m getting through it every day. I’m working my ass off.”

The 32-year-old Broner bristled at a few questions.

When one reporter asked if he’s making one final stand, Broner stated, “Hey man, you’re talking to me like I’m 65 years old man. Do you know who you’re talking to? I’m AB man.”

Another reporter asked him how long he plans to continue to fight.

“Hey look man,” Broner responded. “This is what I’m going to tell you to do. You bring your ass down here and try to go a round with me. Let’s see if I got some more in the tank. What’s wrong with these people?

He later commented, “I’m doing this for myself man. I know I could be champion again, I know I will be champion again, and that’s what I’m doing on this run.”