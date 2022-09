Weights from Ontario, Calif Richard Brewart Jr. 157.9 vs. Joeshon James 158

Roberto Meza Jr. 126.8 vs Isaac Avelar 127

Ruben Islas 134.5 vs. Erick Garcia Benitez 133.3

Esteban Muñoz 144 vs. Miguel Angel Barajas 143.5

David Salinas 122.5 vs. Alexis Salido 122.6 Venue: Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

