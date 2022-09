Weights from Bethlehem, PA Jonathan Rodriguez 118.7 vs. Oscar Vazquez 120.3

James Bernadin 136.9 vs. Jairo Lopez 136.1

Thanjhae Teasley 144.1 vs. Maycon Oller Di Silva 143.9

Julian Gonzalez 134.9 vs. Rondale Hubbert 141.8

Joseph Jackson 154.2 vs. Anthony Lenk 154.8

Joseph George 175.9 vs. Juan De Angel 178.5 Venue: Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

Promoter: King’s Promotions

