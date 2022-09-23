Cristopher “Pollo” Lopez 123 vs. Alejandro “Conejo” Diaz 122
(WBC super bantamweight regional title)
Bryan Mercado Vazquez 122 vs. Victor Albino 121
Jaycob Gomez-Zayas 130 vs. Luis Reyes Carmona 132
Jusiyah Shirley 139 vs. Jorge Batalla 140
Tony Curtis 99 vs. Javier Calderon 105
Venue: Oasis Resort in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Promoter: Marquez Promotions and Pepe Gomez’ Cancun Boxing
TV: ProBox TV
