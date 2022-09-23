ProBox TV Weights from Cancun Cristopher “Pollo” Lopez 123 vs. Alejandro “Conejo” Diaz 122

(WBC super bantamweight regional title) Bryan Mercado Vazquez 122 vs. Victor Albino 121

Jaycob Gomez-Zayas 130 vs. Luis Reyes Carmona 132

Jusiyah Shirley 139 vs. Jorge Batalla 140

Tony Curtis 99 vs. Javier Calderon 105 Venue: Oasis Resort in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Promoter: Marquez Promotions and Pepe Gomez’ Cancun Boxing

TV: ProBox TV Weights from Bethlehem, PA Deontae Wilder Workout Quotes Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

