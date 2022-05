Weights from Nicaragua Felix Alvarado 112.6 vs. Luis Hernandez 112.8

Winston Guerrero 116.8 vs. Misael Acevedo 116.2

Josue Morales 113.2 vs. Gerardo Verde 111.2

Kevin Trafia 114.8 vs. Wilmer Blas 114.4

Bryan Jimenez 139.2 vs. Israel Lopez 140.4

Greyvin Mendoza vs. Manuel Gonzalez 134.2

Kevin Vivas 112.6 vs. Edwin Vallejos 113

Erick Rojas 123 vs. Wilbert Pantin 124 Promoter: WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna)

Site: Gymnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua

