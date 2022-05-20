Zhanibek Alimkhanuly 160 vs. Danny Dignum 159

(WBO interim middleweight title)

Jamel Herring 135 vs. Jamaine Ortiz 135

Tiger Johnson 142.4 vs. Agustin Kucharski 143.2

Adam Lopez 126.8 vs. William Encarnacion 126.2

Karlos Balderas 132 vs. Ruben Cervera 130.8

Jessie Magdaleno 127.2 vs. Edy Valencia 126.8

Duke Ragan 127.6 vs. Victorino Gonzalez 127

Giovanni Cabrera 135.4 vs. Elias Araujo 135.4

Kasir Goldston 141.6 vs. Yaniel Alvarez 141.8

Charlie Sheehy 134.8 vs. Burnell Jenkins 133.6

The Steven Nelson-Louis Rose bout was canceled due to Nelson weighing in 6.6 pounds over the contracted weight of 173

Venue: Resorts World Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN