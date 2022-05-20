Super welterweight JJ Metcalf (23-2, 14 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over local hero and WBA #4 rated Kerman Lejarraga (34-3, 26 KOs) in a bout for the vacant WBA Continental title on Friday night at the Bilbao Arena in Bilbao, Spain. After ten tough, torrid rounds, scores were 97-94, 96-94, 96-95.

In a clash for the vacant EBU Euro flyweight title, unbeaten Jairo Noriega (12-0, 3 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over 38-yeqr-old Angel Moreno (21-5-3, 6 KOs). Noriega dropped Moreno in round one and floored Moreno again in round five, but was forced to go the distance. Scores were 116-110, 118-109, 118-109.

Unbeaten welterweight Jon Miguez (17-0, 8 KOs) scored a sixth round KO over James Moorcroft (16-2, 5 KOs).