May 20, 2022
Boxing Results

Metcalf defeats WBA #4 Lejarraga

Super welterweight JJ Metcalf (23-2, 14 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over local hero and WBA #4 rated Kerman Lejarraga (34-3, 26 KOs) in a bout for the vacant WBA Continental title on Friday night at the Bilbao Arena in Bilbao, Spain. After ten tough, torrid rounds, scores were 97-94, 96-94, 96-95.

In a clash for the vacant EBU Euro flyweight title, unbeaten Jairo Noriega (12-0, 3 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over 38-yeqr-old Angel Moreno (21-5-3, 6 KOs). Noriega dropped Moreno in round one and floored Moreno again in round five, but was forced to go the distance. Scores were 116-110, 118-109, 118-109.

Unbeaten welterweight Jon Miguez (17-0, 8 KOs) scored a sixth round KO over James Moorcroft (16-2, 5 KOs).

Weights from Nicaragua
Benavidez, Lemieux make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>