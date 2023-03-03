Anthony Martinez 209 vs. Santander Silgado Gelez 240
(NABA Silver heavyweight title)
Victor Abreu 122 vs. Cristian Perez 122.1
(WBA Gold super bantamweight title )
Yordan Barrera vs. Winston Campos
(WBA Fedlatin title super welterweight title)
Nestor Santana 264 vs. Marcus Maulding ¿?
Billy Rodriguez 112 vs. Richard Morales 106
Brayan Leon 174 vs. Samuel Miller 192
Venue: DoubleTree Hotel near the Miami Airport in Miami, Florida
Promoter: Rivalta Boxing (Henry Rivalta)
TV: PPV (Fite $19.99)
Doors open at 6 pm. First Bell 7pm