Weights from Miami Anthony Martinez 209 vs. Santander Silgado Gelez 240

(NABA Silver heavyweight title) Victor Abreu 122 vs. Cristian Perez 122.1

(WBA Gold super bantamweight title )

Yordan Barrera vs. Winston Campos

(WBA Fedlatin title super welterweight title)

Nestor Santana 264 vs. Marcus Maulding ¿?

Billy Rodriguez 112 vs. Richard Morales 106

Brayan Leon 174 vs. Samuel Miller 192 Venue: DoubleTree Hotel near the Miami Airport in Miami, Florida

Promoter: Rivalta Boxing (Henry Rivalta)

TV: PPV (Fite $19.99)

Doors open at 6 pm. First Bell 7pm Weights from Bochum, Germany Interview Paul Nasari Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

