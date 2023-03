Weights from Bochum, Germany Agit Kabayel 237.9 vs. Agron Smakici 242.5

(EBU European heavyweight title) Kevin Saszik 209.7 vs. Toni Visic 215.2

Fedor Michel 168.2 vs. Islam Teffahi TBA

Hamsat Shadalov 135.6 vs. Claudio Lionel Baldomir 134.5

Alexander Frank 213.6 vs. Rufat Hjiyev 235.9

Patrick Schäfer 251.3 vs. Nikola Mrda TBA

Ilja Mezencev 238.1 vs. Sami Enbom TBA Venue: RuhrCongress, Bochum, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

