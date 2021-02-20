

Harold Calderon 147 vs. Jonathan Eniz 146.2

Kanat Islam 160 vs. Jayson Minda 159.8

Raul Chirino 129.8 vs. Julio Bultrago 124.8

Kingdamon Antoine 123.6 vs. Daniel Coronel 121.8

Chauncey Grace 135.8 vs. Manuel Lara 133.4

Jayvon Garnett 125.2 vs. Jonathan Ramos 126.2

Dimash Niyazov 136.8 vs. Jonathan Godoy 138.2

Maliek Montgomery 133.8 vs. Anthony Zender 134

Bryce Henry 146.2 vs. Terry Roscoe 151.4

Cortez Dunston 270.2 vs. Joseph Coats 207.8

Gaspard Pierre 194.2 vs. Brian Maxwell 193.4

Venue: DoubleTree Miami Airport Convention Center

Promoter: Signature Punch

TV: PPV ($29.99)

Tickets for the massive 11-bout card starting at $75 may be purchased at www.SignaturePunchTickets.com. The DoubleTree Miami Airport Convention Center is located at 711 NW 72nd Street, Miami, FL 33126. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. EST with the first bell at 5:30 p.m. EST. The Pay-Per-View priced at may be purchased at www.SignaturePunch.TV.

Headlining ‘Title Night Miami’ is a ten-round welterweight battle between popular, local fan favorite Harold ‘The King’ Calderon, (23-0, 16 KOs), of Miami, FL and Jonathan Enez, (25-1, 14 KOs), of Dolores, Argentina.