Berchelt, Vargas make weight Miguel Berchelt 130 vs. Oscar Valdez 130

(WBC super featherweight title) Gabriel Flores Jr. 132 vs. Jayson Velez 132 Venue: The Bubble at MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Weights from Russia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.