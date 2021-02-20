Lightweight Gavin Gwynne (13-2, 3 KOs) caused an upset win as he halted previously unbeaten Sean McComb (11-1, 5 KOs) to win the vacant Commonwealth title on Friday night. It had been a terrific fight between the two men, with Gwynne picking up a seventh round stoppage victory to claim the belt at the University of Bolton Stadium.

In the two other title fights during the evening, Samuel Antwi stopped Darren Tetley in round six to win the vacant English welterweight title, while Danny Carr beat Dean Dodge on points to retain his Southern Area super-featherweight title.