Berchelt a 4:1 favorite over Valdez WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt has moved to a 4:1 favorite over former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez for tonight’s highly anticipated all-Mexican showdown inside the Bubble in Las Vegas. Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) enters with six straight KOs. The unbeaten Valdez is (28-0, 22 KOs). Lee edges Amankulov for KBC belt Gwynne stops McComb for C'wealth belt

