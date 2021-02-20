WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt has moved to a 4:1 favorite over former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez for tonight’s highly anticipated all-Mexican showdown inside the Bubble in Las Vegas. Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) enters with six straight KOs. The unbeaten Valdez is (28-0, 22 KOs).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
That seems high for what should be a very competitive fight.
Agreed, darn good fight while it lasts!
This is a rarity in today’s boxing, two of the best fighting each other in their prime.
Berchelt in 10 by KO.