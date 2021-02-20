Lee edges Amankulov for KBC belt Featherweight Dong Kwan Lee (14-2-2, 6 KOs) of South Korea scored a ten round majority decision over previously unbeaten Urmat Amankulov (5-1-2, 4 KOs) of Kyrgyzstan on Saturday at the Hannamboxing Gym in Seoul, South Korea. Scores were 95-95 and 96-94, 96-94 for Lee, who claimed the vacant KBC (Korea Boxing Commission) featherweight title. Saludar edges Paradero for WBA interim title Berchelt a 4:1 favorite over Valdez

