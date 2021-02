Vic Saludar (21-4, 11 KOs) became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) interim minimumweight champion by defeating Robert Paradero (18-1, 12 KOs) via split decision on Saturday in Biñan City, Laguna, Philippines. Scores were 115-113, 116-112 for Saludar, 118-110 for Paradero after a hard-fought bout.

Saludar, 30, a world champion in the past, had experience on his side and used his resources well, pressuring the previously unbeaten Paradero for most of the fight in getting the important win.