Juan Francisco Estrada 114.5 vs. Carlos Cuadras 114.5
(WBC super flyweight championship)
Román González 114 vs. Israel González 114
(WBA super flyweight championship)
Julio César Martínez 111 vs. *Moisés Calleros 117.4
(WBC flyweight championship)
*Calleros has two hours to lose 5.4 pounds.
Venue: TV Azteca Studios, Mexico City
Promoters: Zanfer, Matchroom Boxing
TV: DAZN, ESPN, TV Azteca
Weights from Mexico City, Martinez foe heavy
Two hours or two weeks to lose more than 5 pounds?
Estrada vs. Cuadras should be a memorable fight. Either guy means trouble for Gonzalez at this point (almost twilight) of their great boxing career. All of them will be in the hall of fame one not that distant day. Thanks little men for the thrill.