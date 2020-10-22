Weights from Mexico City, Martinez foe heavy Juan Francisco Estrada 114.5 vs. Carlos Cuadras 114.5

(WBC super flyweight championship)



Román González 114 vs. Israel González 114

(WBA super flyweight championship)



Julio César Martínez 111 vs. *Moisés Calleros 117.4

(WBC flyweight championship)

*Calleros has two hours to lose 5.4 pounds.



Venue: TV Azteca Studios, Mexico City

Promoters: Zanfer, Matchroom Boxing

