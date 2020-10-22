WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
October 22, 2020
Boxing News

Weights from Mexico City, Martinez foe heavy

Juan Francisco Estrada 114.5 vs. Carlos Cuadras 114.5
(WBC super flyweight championship)

Estrada Cuadras, En Peso
Photo: Alma Montiel / WBC-Zanfer

Román González 114 vs. Israel González 114
(WBA super flyweight championship)
Román Y Jiga, Ready
Photo: Alma Montiel / WBC-Zanfer

Julio César Martínez 111 vs. *Moisés Calleros 117.4
(WBC flyweight championship)
*Calleros has two hours to lose 5.4 pounds.
Martinez Y Calleros, Weight In
Photo: Alma Montiel / WBC-Zanfer

Venue: TV Azteca Studios, Mexico City
Promoters: Zanfer, Matchroom Boxing
TV: DAZN, ESPN, TV Azteca

