Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee, FL

Belmar Preciado 122 vs. Rodolfo “Fofo” Hernandez 122

(WBA Fedecentro super bantamweight title) Otar “Pitbull” Eransoyan 132 vs. Emiliano “Pacman” Garcia 134

Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco 154 vs. Ryan Favela 154

Jonathan “El Chino” Gonzalez 148 vs. Jimmy “Joker” Rosario 149 Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, FL/no audience

Promoter: Tuto Zabala, Jr./All Star Boxing, Inc.

TV: Telemundo Network 12 AM Live Weights from Mexico City, Martinez foe heavy

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.