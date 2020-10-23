October 22, 2020
Fortuna headlines Nov 21 on FS1

Former world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) will take on Mexico’s Antonio Lozada (40-4-1, 34 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight showdown that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday, November 21 from Los Angeles.

Unbeaten Starling Castillo (12-0, 9 KOs) battle lightweight contender Austin Dulay (13-2, 10 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event. In special features on the telecast, middleweight prospect Raymond Guajardo (5-1, 4 KOs) competes in a four-round attraction and lightweight prospect Armani Alméstica makes his pro debut in a four-round affair. The event is promoted by TGB Promotions.

